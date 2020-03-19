Rowan Sheriff raids fish arcade that had reopened in defiance of order to close

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - On Wednesday afternoon deputies with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office raided a fish arcade on Highway 29. The Lucky Duck arcade had reopened after closing a few weeks ago in response to a letter from Sheriff Auten telling them to close or face the consequences.
Citing complaints from the public, robberies, and other criminal activities associated with these types of businesses, the Rowan Sheriff’s Office informed owners of local fish arcades that they must cease operation by January 20.
The businesses were told to shut down by that date or risk consequences such as arrest, and seizure of equipment and profits from their businesses. After business were notified, some ceased operation, some remained open and some briefly closed and then reopened.
The letter from the sheriff went to owners of more than two dozen such businesses, telling them that it considers a ruling last year in the state Court of Appeals against sweepstakes games enough to classify those businesses as illegal operations.
The court ruling said that, despite the influence of skills or dexterity, the sweepstakes games violate state law.
While the raid was being conducted on Wednesday, about a dozen customers were seen leaving the business. Several more drove by slowly, appearing to want to turn into the parking lot, before seeing the blue lights and patrol vehicles.
Deputies were seen carrying out several boxes of computer CPU’s, the system that allows the games to operate. There is no word on any criminal charges.
