Relief fund established for Gaston County charities

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The United Way of Gaston County announced it has started a fund for non-profit organizations that serve county residents.
The fund has support from the city of Gastonia, Gaston County, Duke Energy, the Gaston Community Foundation and the Gaston Business Task Force.
Non-profits will soon feel the strain of a bigger demand for services, combined with a shortage of volunteers needed to sustain their missions and possibly a reduction in their workforce.
“We are all navigating uncharted waters with COVID-19,” United Way President Linda Slade said. “The United Way of Gaston County has been uniting our community to help and care for one another for 66 years here in Gaston County... This is a great example of collaboration.”
To donate to the fund, visit www.helpGaston.org. You can also make out a check to the United Way with memo “Virus Relief Fund” and send it to PO Box 2597, Gastonia, NC 28053
The fund has raised nearly $6,000 thus far.
