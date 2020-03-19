Person shot and killed in southwest Charlotte parking lot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was shot and killed in a southwest Charlotte parking lot Wednesday night.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to Nations Ford Road after an assault with a deadly weapon call for service came in at 10:43 p.m.
When officers arrived, they located a male with a gunshot wound in the parking lot. He was pronounced dead on scene. He has not been identified.
This is an ongoing, active investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
