Mother, 2 children die in NC house fire

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A mother and her two children are confirmed dead after a house fire in Fayetteville Thursday morning.
Officials say the fire call went out shortly after 2 a.m. When the Fayetteville Fire Department arrived on scene at the home in the 6400-block of Portsmouth Drive, heavy flames were showing from the single-story home with people trapped inside.
Fire officials located three deceased victims after searching the house. Three people escaped the fire and were found outside in the yard when crews arrived on the scene. One person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown. The other two people are expected to be fine, officials said.
A family member told CBS 17 that a mother and her two children died in the fire. The woman told police those inside the house were her cousins.
Both the fire and police departments responded to the fire and are currently investigating what caused the fire.
Fayetteville Fire Chief Mike Hill said scenes like this are difficult for firefighters to take in.
“We are always extremely proud of our firefighters. They’re always on the front lines and this will hit them hard,” he said. “We have our own ways to cope but it’s something that never goes away.”
No names, ages or conditions have been released.