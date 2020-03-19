Mecklenburg County to open hotel for homeless needing quarantine or isolation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As Covid-19 spreads across our county, it could also impact the homeless community. As of now, there have been no confirmed cases among the homeless, but the county is preparing.
County manager Dena Diorio says they just finalized the lease agreement with its first hotel.
“We are limiting the number of people who are getting into the shelters and we are turning people away,” she said. She says that is why a hotel is needed.
“If they do get sick or they do get exposed they don’t have anywhere else to go and if we leave them in the shelter clearly they’re gonna present issues for the other people in the shelter,” Diorio said.
The hotel can hold 123 people who need to be quarantined or isolated.
Commissioner At-Large Pat Cotham says the county is smart to get ahead of this.
“The county is trying to solve problems today but also thinking about down the road and what could possibly happen and plan a little bit for the future,” Cotham said.
A spokesperson for The Salvation Army said:
“At the Center of Hope, the health and safety of the people we serve is our top priority. We are appreciative of the collaboration with the County in helping us make local hotel arrangements for many of our families experiencing homelessness. This critical step will help many – not only those finding a safe place outside the shelter, but for those who remain in our care at the Center of Hope. We are continuing to work with local government, public health and emergency management officials, as well as the medical professionals at on-site clinic to ensure our residents are well-informed, safe and observing proper preventative measures.”
The county is taking occupancy, and looking to do more of this.
“We are looking for additional hotel occupancy to do more appropriate social distancing with shelters,” Diorio said.
They are not revealing the location of the hotel.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.