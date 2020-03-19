Mecklenburg County to open hotel for homeless needing quarantine or isolation

“At the Center of Hope, the health and safety of the people we serve is our top priority. We are appreciative of the collaboration with the County in helping us make local hotel arrangements for many of our families experiencing homelessness. This critical step will help many – not only those finding a safe place outside the shelter, but for those who remain in our care at the Center of Hope. We are continuing to work with local government, public health and emergency management officials, as well as the medical professionals at on-site clinic to ensure our residents are well-informed, safe and observing proper preventative measures.”