Man dies a day after being shot, crashing car into building in Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a man has died after he was shot in his vehicle, causing him to lose control and crash into a building in Matthews Wednesday evening.
Matthews Police say a man in a red Chevrolet pickup truck was shot after an altercation in the intersection of Matthews Township Parkway and Sam Newell Road.
Officers believe the driver of the truck lost control after he was shot, crashed into another vehicle, crossed the road and came to rest against a building behind First Citizens Bank. The bank wasn’t involved.
The person shot, identified as 33-year-old Brett Thomas Butler, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. On Thursday, police say Butler died from his injuries
The person in the other vehicle was also taken to the hospital for treatment.
Police say the suspect is described as a Hispanic male approximately 5’6”-5’8” tall, wearing a black t-shirt, and blue jeans, driving a black 2007 Acura TSX with a North Carolina registration plate number of PMX-5683.
This is an ongoing homicide investigation as detectives are following all leads to identify and apprehend the suspect.
If anyone has any information regarding this case, please contact detectives at 704-841-6706.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.