Lowcountry groups offer virtual lessons to keep kids, families engaged at home

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Many parents and children are staying home after South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster closed schools. While students got assignments from their teachers, many local groups are using this time to get creative and offer virtual lessons anyone can watch from home.
The South Carolina Aquarium in Charleston is one place offering these virtual visits.
“Since they can’t physically come in the doors, we really want to do these virtual visit for them, give them the opportunity to see the things they would get to see if they came in and maybe some behind the scenes stuff too," S.C. Aquarium distance learning interpreter Susan McLaughlin said.
The aquarium is currently doing two Facebook Live videos each day. The first day included a lesson on sea turtles and a look at the sea turtle hospital in the aquarium. In the afternoon, the lesson was on salt marshes and the creatures who live there. The videos got thousands of views and people were able to ask questions in the comments.
“Stay tuned to our Facebook page,” McLaughlin said. "We’ll have hopefully a lot of different stuff. Maybe even different activities to help kids stay entertained while they’re home and keep the parents entertained while they’re spending that time with their kids too.”
Here is a list of virtual lessons you can watch with your kids:
- South Carolina Aquarium virtual visits/lessons on Facebook at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
- Bowen’s Corner Elementary reading bedtime stories each weeknight on Facebook at 6 p.m.
- White Key Studios offering music lessons weekly on Facebook
- The Charleston Museum offering content starting next week on Facebook
- Georgetown County Library offering videos of storytelling, crafts and more on YouTube
- Riverbanks Zoo offering virtual visits/lessons on Facebook weekdays at 10 a.m.
