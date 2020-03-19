Livingstone College student tests positive for coronavirus, first case in Rowan Co.

“We are also working with ABM, our Physical Plant managers, who will prepare the campus for the return of our campus family. Also, I have instructed my Senior Leadership Team to develop remote operation plans to ensure that we continue essential campus operations during these very challenging and uncertain times. This is unfortunate. However, we must keep in mind that Livingstone College does not exist in isolation as we execute our mission in a global context. Please keep us in your prayers as we navigate these very turbulent waters,” Jenkins said.