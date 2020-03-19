Livingstone College student tests positive for coronavirus, first case in Rowan Co.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Livingstone College student has tested positive for the coronavirus, marking the first positive case in Rowan County, according to officials.
The Rowan County Health Department was notified Wednesday evening, and says the person is following instructions, is self-isolated, is no longer ill and no longer in the area, health officials say.
Livingstone College President Jimmy R. Jenkins, Sr. says the school was notified by the Rowan County Health Department that one of its students had tested positive for the coronavirus.
School officials say the student is doing well and is self-isolating at home in accordance with guidelines set by the state health department and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
“Please be advised that we are also working with the Rowan County Health Department to determine others who may have been exposed to our student who tested positive,” the message read.
Jenkins says he is prepared to shut down the campus beginning Monday, March 23, through Tuesday, April 14, thus enabling the campus community to self-quarantine at home.
“We are also working with ABM, our Physical Plant managers, who will prepare the campus for the return of our campus family. Also, I have instructed my Senior Leadership Team to develop remote operation plans to ensure that we continue essential campus operations during these very challenging and uncertain times. This is unfortunate. However, we must keep in mind that Livingstone College does not exist in isolation as we execute our mission in a global context. Please keep us in your prayers as we navigate these very turbulent waters,” Jenkins said.
Rowan County Health Director Nina Oliver is telling people who may have coronavirus symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath, to call your personal physician before seeking treatment.
