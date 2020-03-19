Jet’s Pizza hiring for currently unemployed due to coronavirus shut downs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Jet’s Pizza is open for business and hiring immediately in its 20 states from across the country.
The pizza company said it is offering an opportunity to those who are unemployed by the mandated shutdowns due to coronavirus.
Jet’s Pizza has 386 locations nationwide, including many within the WBTV viewing area.
The company says it is offering the jobs to restaurant and bar workers, teachers and other individuals who are faced with unemployment amid layoffs.
On average, delivery drivers can make between $13 - $16 per hour, based on tips and mileage.
Those interested in applying can call their local Jet’s Pizza location directly.
