‘It’s been incredibly emotional’: Restaurant group president talks about difficulty of operating during coronavirus outbreak

The intent of Executive Order 118 is to limit the congregation of individuals by prohibiting sit-down service in restaurants. Congregation is strongly discouraged to limit the spread of COVID-19. Restaurants are allowed to provide carryout, drive-through and delivery options. Restaurant staff are not permitted to serve patrons indoors or in the outdoor seating area. If a restaurant has outdoor seating, onsite consumption in the outdoor seating area is only permitted for carry-out food, and is subject to mass gathering restrictions and social distancing guidelines. Local law enforcement agencies and district attorneys are generally responsible for enforcement of the Order provisions. Law enforcement officers are authorized to enforce the Order pursuant to N.C. Gen. Stat. § 166A-19.30(a)(2) and violations are punishable as a Class 2 misdemeanor in accordance with N.C. Gen. Stat. § 14-288.20A.