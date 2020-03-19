Health officials announce two cases of tuberculosis in Mecklenburg County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris announced that two people in the county were recently diagnosed with tuberculosis.
Harris said the symptoms include cough, fever, night sweats, weight loss and loss of appetite, some of the same symptoms that come with coronavirus.
“TB is a bacterial infection that in some ways can look like coronavirus,” Harris said. “It spreads through coughing, sneezing and speaking.”
Harris said tuberculosis can be treated but it is important to contact other individuals who may have been exposed.
One of the tuberculosis cases was a student at Albemarle Middle School.
Harris said the health department is sending out 200 letters to students, faculty and staff who may have been exposed.
The other case is a person who stayed three nights at the Room in the Inn, which is a homeless shelter operated by Charlotte Urban Ministry. The person stayed there on February 15, February 26 and February 27.
“Anyone who has concerns about tuberculosis, whether they are dealing with some of the symptoms or have a potential exposure, they can call our tuberculosis control program at the health department, and that number is 980-314-9470,” Harris said.
