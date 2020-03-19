First positive coronavirus case confirmed in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County has its first confirmed positive coronavirus case, according to health officials.
The Rowan County Health Department was notified Wednesday evening.
The person is following instructions, is self-isolated, is no longer ill and no longer in the area, health officials say.
Rowan County Health Director Nina Oliver is telling people who may have coronavirus symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath, to call your personal physician before seeking treatment.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.