Feeding numbers grow as school closure continues, more bus routes added in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Burke County Public Schools are continuing to feed thousands of students as the statewide school closure continues due to the coronavirus situation.
On Wednesday alone, a total of 4,630 meals were handed out through the various car rider loops and school bus food distribution sites.
Now, the school district wants to expand past the county lines.
“In an effort to help our neighbors in this time of crisis, Burke County Public Schools is opening its feeding program to children in surrounding counties,” Burke County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Larry Putnam said. “We understand that some of our neighboring counties do not have the ability to offer meals to students while schools are closed. Our child nutrition team has provided meals to students since Day 1 of the closure, and we want to extend that invitation to all children ages 18 and under. They are welcome to visit one of our school feeding sites or meet a bus at one of the stops and grab a lunch for today and breakfast for tomorrow.”
Two bus routes were added to the food distribution list. Bus 291 (Oak Hill) added a stop at 11:45 a.m. Thursday at Idlewild Acres Mobile Home Park off Henderson Mill Road. Bus 294 (Morganton) added a stop at 12:15 p.m. on Zion Road near Settlemyer Road at the mobile home park across from Zion Memorial United Methodist Church. The bus will park at the church.
If you have questions or need meals delivered to a different location, call 828-433-8047.
