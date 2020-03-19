Feeding numbers grow as school closure continues, more bus routes added in Burke County

“In an effort to help our neighbors in this time of crisis, Burke County Public Schools is opening its feeding program to children in surrounding counties,” Burke County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Larry Putnam said. “We understand that some of our neighboring counties do not have the ability to offer meals to students while schools are closed. Our child nutrition team has provided meals to students since Day 1 of the closure, and we want to extend that invitation to all children ages 18 and under. They are welcome to visit one of our school feeding sites or meet a bus at one of the stops and grab a lunch for today and breakfast for tomorrow.”