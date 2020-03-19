DHEC, local officials confirm third case of coronavirus in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (Andrew Dys and Cailyn Derickson/ Rock Hill Herald) - Lancaster County officials said Thursday a third case of coronavirus has been confirmed in a county resident.
Darren Player, Lancaster County Emergency Management Director, said S.C. Department of Heath and Environmental Control officials told him and his office of the newly confirmed case.
Two cases were confirmed last week near the town of Kershaw, in southern Lancaster County. According to DHEC, the first two cases came from the same household.
“We do not know where this third case is, but it is confirmed that Lancaster County has a third case,” Player said. “DHEC informed me and my office so we can let our senior leadership team in the county know.”
DHEC has a system in place that was instituted Thursday in which South Carolina county emergency management officials are sent an email about confirmed cases.
As of early afternoon, South Carolina has at least 60 reported cases of coronavirus, and one person has died, according to public health officials.
York County has one confirmed case and Kershaw County leads the state with 25 confirmed cases, according to DHEC.
Kershaw County borders Lancaster County.
