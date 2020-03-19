Deputies investigating stolen tractor-trailer with 18,000 pounds of bathroom paper products

WHITSETT, N.C. (WBTV) - Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stolen 53-foot truck that was being used to transport nearly 18,000 pounds of commercial, bathroom paper products.
On Wednesday, deputies initiated an investigation that involved a violation of North Carolina Motor Vehicle Law by the driver of an 18-wheel tractor-trailer that was traveling on Interstate 40 in Whitsett, North Carolina.
Deputies say they followed the truck to a warehouse/dock facility just off the interstate.
Investigators determined that the 53-foot Hyundai dry-van trailer was reported stolen locally and was being utilized to transport about 18,000 pounds of bathroom paper products.
Deputies say the investigation is on-going and no arrests have been made.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.