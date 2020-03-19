81 coronavirus cases in South Carolina, governor signs emergency funding bill

SOUTH CAROLINA (WBTV ) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is investigating 21 additional cases of the coronavirus. This brings the total number statewide to 81 cases in 17 counties. One person has died from the coronavirus in the state.
“Our top priorities remain preventing the spread of the disease and protecting the public health. This includes working to control spread and sharing measures that best protect our family, friends and neighbors,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist. “As cases increase, we also are prioritizing identifying close contacts who are at high risk of illness from exposure and who are more likely to have serious illness.”
On Thursday, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster signed an emergency funding bill to help with the state’s fight against the new coronavirus. House members voted unanimously to approve the legislation on Thursday afternoon, after the Senate passed it earlier this week.
The bill allocates $45 million to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC). That money comes from the state’s contingency reserve fund. Lawmakers said right now the fund has $349 million waiting to be allocated.
DHEC said some of that $45 million will allow the agency to hire more people, buy more protective equipment, pay for staff support, finance an education campaign, cover the costs of quarantine and transportation and any other unexpected expenses related to fighting the coronavirus.
Gov. McMaster is also asking for South Carolina hospitals to immediately restrict visitations to patients, with the exception of end of life situations. The governor asks for compassion from South Carolina residents, and he also wants people to stay home to keep from spreading the virus.
McMaster has called for all public colleges and universities in the state to determine which employees are needed to ensure classes can continue online for the rest of the semester.
Around the same time as the news conference, the University of South Carolina confirmed its students will finish the semester through virtual learning and not in-person classes. UofSC also postponed graduation.
The governor’s latest executive order also cut some red tape related to unemployment benefit, hoping to speed those up for people in need. It also mandates non-essential state employees, as decided by their supervisor, stay home.
County location of new cases
- Abbeville County: 1 new case
- Anderson County: 1 new case
- Beaufort County: 1 new case
- Charleston County: 1 new case
- Dorchester County: 1 new case
- Greenville County: 4 new cases
- Horry County: 1 new case
- Kershaw County: 4 new cases
- Lancaster County: 1 new case
- Lexington County: 1 new case
- Richland County: 4 new cases
- Saluda County: 1 new case
As the state’s number of positive cases expectedly increases, DHEC will continue to provide the number of positive cases and the county of residence. DHEC’s COVID-19 county map provides the number of cases by county and is updated daily.
The coronavirus death in South Carolina was an elderly person out of Lexington County. The person was a resident at Lexington Medical Center Extended Care Skilled Nursing Facility.
Gov. McMaster has also issued an executive order stating new guidelines in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The executive order will close all dine-in services at restaurants and bars beginning on Wednesday, March 18. To-go/take out services will be allowed.
McMaster also announced that he is prohibiting organized events of 50 or more across the state. The Department of Revenue has extended the state tax deadlines to June 1. McMaster also asked grocery stores and big box stores to limit the number of customer purchases on paper products and disinfectants.
FACTS ABOUT CORONAVIRUS
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the coronavirus is spread mainly from person-to-person by those in close contact, or through coughing and sneezing by someone who’s infected.
Symptoms of coronavirus can show up between two and 14 days of exposure, health officials said. Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But some severe cases can lead to death.
Those who are at the highest risk of catching COVID-19 are the young, the elderly and those who are already being treated for chronic medical diseases.
Young people who contract the virus are not likely to have a serious case, research shows.
Doctors said there is not currently a treatment or vaccine for COVID-19, but over-the-counter medications, like cold and cough medicines, can help treat symptoms of the virus.
The mortality rate for people with the virus has been widely reported around 2 to 3%, but health experts note the actual percentage is not that high, as not all cases are diagnosed or reported.
The rate is higher than the flu, which kills on average about 0.1% of people who get it, based on a 10-year average of data from the CDC.
Anyone with concerns about their health, or who believes they are showing symptoms such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider.
People with general questions about coronavirus should call the DHEC Care Line at 855-472-3432. The line is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day. Callers are urged to be patient as call volumes are high.
People without a doctor can take advantage of free online screening from Prisma Health and the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC).
MUSC has an online platform to aid with coronavirus diagnosis and care. Go to musc.care and access the COVID-19 platform. The service is free with code: COVID19.
Prisma Health also has a free virtual visit, which allows patients to video conference with a doctor instead of coming into a facility. The goal is to keep patients who don’t need to be treated at a hospital at home. Go to primsahealth.org/virtual-visit and use promo code COVID19 for a free virtual visit.
For more information on COVID-19, click or tap here to visit the CDC’s website.
