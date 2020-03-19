CMS scrambles to find work for bus drivers while schools are closed

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg School bus drivers are wondering about getting a paycheck while school is closed.
Because of COVID-19, CMS and other school districts are closed to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. CMS is now scrambling to find work for the bus drivers so they can continue to get paid. CMS says it is instructed to give pay if employees work the hours. This is worrisome for some bus drivers.
“No matter what,” one CMS bus driver said, “My bills don’t stop.”
This CMS bus driver didn’t want to be identified, but wants the uncertainty that is happening to drivers to be known. This week CMS sent a letter to their drivers advising them to apply for a custodian job to help clean the schools. The letter states there are 500 positions available and it’s first come first served. The problem is, there are about 1,100 bus drivers.
“There are people who are hired to do the cleaning for the schools,” the Bus Driver said. “And that’s not my job description.”
The bus drivers just want answers and wonder why there wasn’t a better plan created. They are also concerned why earlier in the week CMS told workers they would be off for two weeks and they would get paid. The letter ended by reading ‘enjoy your time with your family.’
CMS responds by saying since this medical crisis is so fluid, the message to workers had to change. Bus drivers are appreciative to have a job but are curious about the district’s flip-flop.
“My heart goes out to anybody that’s without a job when they need it,” the bus driver said. “And I don’t want to be made that I am complaining, or if we’re complaining because we are hired to do a job. When that job is not able to be done, then I feel as if we need to go home. We need to make sure our children are safe.”
Bus drivers believe they should be home and help their kids with remote learning. They are also concerned that if they have to work certain jobs while school is closed - they want to be sure it is practicing social distancing.
“We’re like, putting ourselves at risk,” the bus driver said. “With being around so many bus drivers at the same time when everybody else has been told to take precaution.”
CMS has roughly 2,000 hourly workers. They are bus drivers, cafeteria workers and janitors. Thursday, CMS released this statement regarding paying its hourly workers while school is out:
“CMS is working with many of its hourly employees to ensure work opportunities are available as quickly as possible. . As you can imagine, the COVID-19 pandemic is unprecedented and has led to concern among many groups of employees across the nation. CMS understands these concerns and is working to resolve as many concerns as possible with available resources and work opportunities. In the meantime, we ask bus drivers, cafeteria workers and other hourly workers to patiently await directives from supervisors as it relates to next steps. At this time, CMS only has the authority to pay employees for hours worked or for leave used. While many CMS jobs can be performed remotely other jobs cannot, therefore the district is working to ensure employees who are not able to work remotely have work opportunities. The safety and well-being of CMS employees is a top priority and work opportunities will align with all health department guidance to reduce community spread of the COVID-19 virus.”
The hourly workers understand these are uncertain times but they just want someone from the district to explain what it going on.
“There’s no clear indication, there’s no explanation," the bus driver said. "It’s like we tell you this - this is what it is - can’t ask questions, there’s nobody to talk to because when you do - nobody knows.”
CMS is asking workers for patience, but some say that is a tall order.
