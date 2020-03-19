CMS scrambles to find work for bus drivers while schools are closed

“CMS is working with many of its hourly employees to ensure work opportunities are available as quickly as possible. . As you can imagine, the COVID-19 pandemic is unprecedented and has led to concern among many groups of employees across the nation. CMS understands these concerns and is working to resolve as many concerns as possible with available resources and work opportunities. In the meantime, we ask bus drivers, cafeteria workers and other hourly workers to patiently await directives from supervisors as it relates to next steps. At this time, CMS only has the authority to pay employees for hours worked or for leave used. While many CMS jobs can be performed remotely other jobs cannot, therefore the district is working to ensure employees who are not able to work remotely have work opportunities. The safety and well-being of CMS employees is a top priority and work opportunities will align with all health department guidance to reduce community spread of the COVID-19 virus.”