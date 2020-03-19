City of Concord closing playgrounds to prevent coronavirus spread

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - As announced Thursday afternoon, elected officials with Cabarrus County, the cities of Concord and Kannapolis, and the towns of Midland and Mt. Pleasant announced State of Emergency declarations due to COVID-19.
In other developments, Concord City Manager Lloyd Payne took additional steps to safeguard the public and aid the community as we mark one week since the first precautionary measures were announced on March 12.
The first was closing playgrounds at all City of Concord parks. However, the remainder of the parks, including restrooms and greenways remain available for public use.
“The playground closure aims to further minimize the spread of COVID-19 and to prioritize the workload of our personnel and our cleaning/sanitizing supplies so we can continue providing essential services to the community,” said Payne. “We appreciate the understanding and partnership of the public in this, and ask that everyone continue to follow local, state, and federal guidance as we slow the spread together.”
