Charlotte armed guard charged for stealing $325K from armored truck

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A armed guard was charged for stealing $325,000 in cash that was intended for ATM’s in the Charlotte area.
33-year-old Shomarley Lockhard Hodge, from Charlotte, was indicted on charges of embezzlement, bank larceny and transactional money laundering, said Andrew Murray, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.
Hodge turned himself into the FBI Thursday morning.
According to allegations in the indictment, on or about January 30, 2020, Hodge stole $325,000 from the armored truck.
From January 20 until February 6, Hodge made large cash deposits into the bank account of an acquaintance, according to the indictment.
He made more than 95 cash deposits, totaling at least $139,000.
The indictment says that Hodge also used some of the money to pay for personal expenses and to make a $40,000 down payment on a 2020 BMW x7 vehicle, with a purchase price of more than $118,000.
The embezzlement charge carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine. The bank larceny charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. The maximum penalty for transactional money laundering is 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
The charges in the indictment are allegations. The defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond reasonable doubt in a court of law.
