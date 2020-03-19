Charity giving continues inspite of the fact that the Wells Fargo Championship is cancelled

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Wells Fargo Championship was cancelled on Tuesday by the PGA Tour which puts a damper on the efforts of the tournament to raise money for charitable giving.
Last year, the tournament raised over $1.9 million.
“Our goal is hopefully it won’t change,” said Wells Fargo Championship tournament director Gary Sobba. “We want to have year round impact on the community.”
Patrons can get ticket refund by going to the tournament website at wellsfargochampionship.com, but tournament officials are hoping patrons take a different approach.
“We are asking our people to donate instead of refunding the tickets,” said Sobba. “We would love them to donate those to charity and then we can then drive money to those charities that can impact the community.”
Fans are already going the donation route and officials hope that trend continues, but it will take some time to really know how this cancellation will ultimately effect the charitable giving of this tournament.
Before the cancellation, things were really looking good for the championship.
“We were on record sales, record pace and so forth and there is no question we are disappointed, but we understand. There’s something going on in our country that is far more important than a golf tournament. This is about the community and the city and it’s about trying to cure this virus as quickly as possible.”
It’s kind of a double whammy for the local professional golf fan as the Wells Fargo Championship will not return to Charlotte until 2022 as the Quail Hollow Club prepares for the President’s Cup in September of 2021.
