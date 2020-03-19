Burke County Public Schools opening emergency daycare sites for coronavirus crisis

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Burke County Public Schools announced it’ll open five child care sites for parents who must work through the COVID-19 pandemic while schools are closed.
The child care services will run from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays for children ages 5-12. It will cost $15 per day and payment must be made by cash or check each morning.
The sites are as follows:
● Drexel Elementary School - 100 Alta Vista St., Morganton, NC 28655
● Hildebran Elementary School - 703 US Highway 70 West, Hildebran, NC 28637
● Mountain View Elementary School - 805 Bouchelle St., Morganton, NC 28655
● Salem Elementary School - 1329 Salem Road, Morganton, NC 28655
● W.A. Young Elementary School - 325 Conley Road, Morganton, NC 28655
Parents can choose the site their children attend, and children don’t need to be enrolled as a student at one of these schools to be placed in childcare.
Current Burke County Public Schools elementary daycare staff will be reassigned to one of the five sites. The school system will reassign other staff members to help if the need arises.
The staff-to-child ratio will be kept at 1:9 to comply with CDC recommendations advising against more than 10 people congregating in one area, the school system said.
The staff will conduct mandatory health checks each day, and parents must sign forms stating that their child hasn’t had a fever or taken fever medication in the past 24 hours. Any child with a fever of 100 or higher will be sent home.
Children will have access breakfast, lunch and an afternoon staff. Students at the Mountain View site will have access to dinner Thursday and Friday.
Parents can call 704-433-1493 with questions about this service.
The service goes into effect on Thursday.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.