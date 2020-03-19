Billy Joel’s stadium concert in Charlotte gets a new date - and it’s not until 2021

Joel’s show was to have marked the first concert at Bank of America Stadium in almost eight years. (Country stars Kenny Chesney and Tim McGraw brought their “Brothers of the Sun Tour” to the stadium in June 2012.) Though the Rolling Stones bowed out of their July 1 commitment at the stadium earlier this week, stadium shows by Garth Brooks (May 2) and Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe (July 11) are still on the calendar for the time being.