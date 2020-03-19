Billy Joel’s stadium concert in Charlotte gets a new date - and it’s not until 2021

CHARLOTTE, NC (Theoden Janes/ Charlotte Observer) - Fans who were hoping to catch Billy Joel in Charlotte next month are now going to have to wait another full year to see him at Bank of America Stadium.
The upcoming concert — originally scheduled for Saturday, April 18 — has been postponed for almost exactly one year. The new date? Saturday, April 17, 2021.
In a press release, Tepper Sports Entertainment said tickets purchased for the 2020 concert will be honored on the rescheduled date.
There was no mention of the reason for the postponement, although at this point, there doesn’t really need to be; it’s yet another addition to a growing list of events that have been postponed or canceled in Charlotte in response to the pandemic.
Joel’s show was to have marked the first concert at Bank of America Stadium in almost eight years. (Country stars Kenny Chesney and Tim McGraw brought their “Brothers of the Sun Tour” to the stadium in June 2012.) Though the Rolling Stones bowed out of their July 1 commitment at the stadium earlier this week, stadium shows by Garth Brooks (May 2) and Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe (July 11) are still on the calendar for the time being.
Meanwhile, in the past week, the schedule of events at the city’s second-largest venue — Spectrum Center — has been wiped clean for the foreseeable future, with the suspension of the NBA season and the postponement of a Michael Bublé concert, the Lit AF Tour hosted by Martin Lawrence, and the Harlem Globetrotters’ exhibition game. The Winter Jam Christian music festival also was canceled.
Bank of America Stadium was one of just six U.S. stadiums Joel was set to play in 2020, according to Live Nation. At 70 years old, the native New Yorker continues to be one of the biggest concert draws in the world, selling out both stadiums and arenas with relative ease thanks to a legion of fans who consider hearing him perform “Piano Man” live a bucket-list moment.
This is a developing story and will be updated.