Big warm-up on the first day of spring

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Patchy dense fog and low clouds this morning will lift and give way to partly cloudy skies for the remainder of the day as highs skyrocket to the upper 70s this afternoon.
There may be a few fog patches again tonight with overnight lows quite mild again, only backing down to the lower 60s – close to what our normal high temperatures. The warming trend continues Friday with afternoon temperatures soaring to the lower 80s in advance of our next front.
Sunshine will give way to an increase in cloud cover and the arrival of rain showers in the higher elevations as early as Friday afternoon. A few thundershowers are possible as this batch of moisture marches east into the Foothills and the Piedmont early Friday evening.
Scattered showers will continue through the overnight hours into Saturday morning, but any lingering rain is expected to taper off by midday Saturday before cooler area returns for the second half of the weekend.
Warm middle 70s are still in the forecast Saturday as the rain moves east before chilly 50s return on Sunday. Sunday may start dry, but rain chances will increase through the day and continue into Monday before tapering down on Tuesday.
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
