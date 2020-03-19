Bi-Lo to modify hours, hire people affected by layoffs and restricted hours due to coronavirus outbreak

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Bi-Lo, Winn-Dixie, and all other grocery stores owned by Southeastern Grocers, are modifying its hours to provide associates with time to restock shelves and make sure sanitation procedures are met.
The stores will close nightly at 9 p.m. because of the global outbreak of coronavirus.
The grocers are also implementing special shopping hours dedicated to seniors and high-risk customers, from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday.
Also, Bi-Lo stores are looking to expeditiously hire people who have been affected by restricted working hours and layoffs -- including those in the hospitality and restaurant industry.
In addition, all of its pharmacy locations will be open starting at 8 a.m. to provide vaccines and prescription refills.
Southeastern Grocers, Inc. will donate $25,000 to Feeding America to provide support to those with food insecurities.
“As a grocer and people-first company, we are doing everything in our power during this time of uncertainty to lessen the impact it has on our associates, customers, community members and their loved ones,” said Anthony Hucker, President and CEO of Southeastern Grocers, Inc. “When shopping in our stores, please be kind to one another and take a minute to thank our heroic associates for going above and beyond to serve our customers.”
