Two charged for throwing synthetic marijuana and cognac over prison fence

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man and woman from Charlotte were charged after police say they watched the two throw a package over the fence of a state prison in Salisbury.
According to the report, Warden William Glick of the Rowan Correctional Center was alerted to a plan involving someone throwing contraband over the fence of the state facility located at 4750 S. Main St.
The warden contacted police, and working together, they came up with “Operation Sunset” to foil the plan.
Police say on Tuesday night they were watching as a vehicle pulled over on the side of Camp Road near an entrance to the prison. A man now identified as Kendal Montress Nesbit, 44, got out and threw a package over the fence. Police retrieved the package and found it to contain 27 grams of K-2 Spice synthetic marijuana, and Hennessy cognac.
Minutes later the car in which Nesbit was riding was stopped by police at the intersection of N. Main Street and Grace Church Road.
Nesbit was charged with possession of a controlled substance and furnishing a controlled substance to an inmate. Bond was set at $3000.
Another person in the car, Akyea Tutu Jennings, 34, was also charged with furnishing a controlled substance to an inmate. Bond was set at $2500.
