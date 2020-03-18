Temps going up... and then right back down

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Yes, the roller coaster continues! Temperatures today have been in the 60s or low 70s in most places. It will be even warmer on Thursday as we reach the upper 70s.
While there should be plenty of cloud cover, there should only be a few passing showers.
Friday will be even warmer as we head for the low 80s! That's almost 20 degrees above average. There is a 30% chance for afternoon or evening showers. There could even be a rumble of thunder.
Saturday will be a transition day. Temperatures will cool back down to the low 70s and there is a 30% chance for showers.
Sunday and Monday will be downright cool again. Highs will return to the mid to upper 50s. The better rain chance will be on Monday.
If you like the warmer temperatures, don't worry. They will make a comeback. We will be back in the mid to upper 60s by midweek.
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
