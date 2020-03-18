‘Shelter-in-place’ a possibility in Mecklenburg Co. as gyms, health clubs, theaters ordered to close for 4 weeks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Addressing county commissioners Tuesday night, Mecklenburg Public Health Director Gibbie Harris said a “shelter-in-place” order might not be too far off in the future.
“I’m not exactly sure what it’s going to take. We’re watching the situation in our community day by day,” Harris said.
Shelter-in-place would mean to stay home except for “essential activities” although it’s unclear what that would allow until an order is made.
Already parts of northern California are under a shelter-in-place order.
Harris said she would be willing to make the order herself for Mecklenburg County if guidance from the state were delayed.
“It depends on what we have going on here in Mecklenburg County,” Harris said. “If we decide the state is not moving as quickly as we need to here then we will issue the order.”
On Tuesday, Harris also ordered Mecklenburg County gyms, health clubs and theaters to close for four weeks.
The impacts of COVID-19 were even felt by individual commissioners. Commissioner Susan Rodriguez-McDowell phoned into the meeting saying that she is self-quarantining after her husband returned from international travel.
“Due to my husband arriving home from a business trip to the UK with flu symptoms,” Rodriguez-McDowell said. “I took him to a drive through test today and we’re waiting on those results.”
Harris also said Mecklenburg County received guidance from state leaders to work with LabCorp for COVID-19 testing since the state lab has a backlog.
She said she is not making a decision yet on closing childcare facilities because she expects a decision from the state in the next couple of days.
