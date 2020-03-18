Rowan United Way outlines coronavirus response and efforts to help

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County United Way has been carefully tracking the local impact of COVID-19 (Coronavirus).
According to a press release, the number one priority is the safety and health of team members, partners, community members, family members and others. At this time, the United Way says it’s important to take measures that will help protect everyone from potential exposure.
At present, there are no confirmed or presumed cases of Coronavirus in Rowan County and social distancing tactics to limit its further spread will have an impact on everyone — including the community members being served by United Way’s nonprofit partners.
For any questions, please feel free to reach out directly at admin@rcunitedway.org. Team members are actively monitoring incoming emails to ensure quick responses.
Office Update:
The office is open at the present time. For any updates, please visit our website at rowanunitedway.org and follow our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.
United Way team members will do their very best to move forward with planned meetings (that have less than 10 attending), phone calls, and more but will reach out as soon as possible if there’s a need to reschedule anything. Thank you for your understanding.
For Community Investment Partners:
The agency does not anticipate any disruption or changes to the way it serves partners and their clients. Any anticipated impacts or adjustments will be communicated to the community in a timely manner.
Coronavirus could potentially impact clients and the way organizations are adapting to support. Anyone planning to add programming to support clients during this time period, please reach out to NC 2-1-1 with that information at https://forms.gle/YbDvBm7sQ8dsEMH8A. They’re collecting statewide economic hardship resources so that they can best direct our neighbors in need to the places best suited to support them.
For Anyone in Need:
If you think you may have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop symptoms, you may need to seek medical attention. Call Rowan County Health Department for further guidance. Before going to a health care provider, clinic, hospital or emergency room, call ahead to tell them about your symptoms and how you think you may have been exposed to the virus.
North Carolina’s Department of Health and Human Services has set up a COVID-19 hotline that is staffed by trained medical professionals. Should you have any questions or concerns about the Coronavirus, please call that number: 866-462-3821
NC 2-1-1, a statewide United Way-funded hotline that serves as an information and referral service system for people in need, will continue to support callers needing access to health and human services resources such as food, financial assistance, and other basic needs throughout this epidemic. This service is free, confidential, and available in many languages 24/7, 365 days a year. Additional information is also available at www.nc211.org
