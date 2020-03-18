Rowan County Officials urge citizens to practice social distancing, 911 restricts access

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Rowan County: As Rowan County Officials continue to implement plans and procedures for mitigation of COVID-19 citizens are urged to continue to practice social distancing. Yesterday Governor Roy Cooper reemphasized the importance of social distancing as the State continues coordinated response and protective actions.
There are three different levels of guidance regarding mass gathering. These levels build off of each other. First, The President’s Coronavirus Guidelines for America – 15 Days to Slow the Spread of Coronavirus calls on people to “avoid social gatherings in groups of more than ten (10) people.
Second, the Centers for Disease Control recommends for the next eight (8) weeks organizers cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of fifty (50) or more people. Last, the NC Governors Executive Order 117 which prohibits mass gatherings of 100 people.
Rowan County Manager Aaron Church reminded county employees that “the citizens of Rowan County are our customers and it’s important that we do all we can to ease their concerns by providing certainty that their local government will remain open and steadfast.”
The Rowan County 9-1-1 Center has been restricted to all but employees of the center.
Special arrangements have been made with Public Safety Officials whereby they may obtain needed documents to complete their missions.
Information requests from citizens should be made through the following internet address:
Those that do not make requests via the link above will be asked to wait outside the entrance door until the request is processed in a timely manner.
