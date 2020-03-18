Police seek man who robbed Charlotte bank

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are searching for a man who robbed a bank at gunpoint Wednesday morning.
Police say a man walked into First Citizen’s Bank, on South Tryon Street around 11:30 a.m., implied he was in possession of a gun and demanded money from the bank employee.
The man was last seen walking on 4th Street toward the Transit Center.
The man is described as a black male in his mid-50s. He was seen wearing a blue/white and green plaid short with blue jeans and a black jacket.
