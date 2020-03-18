Police looking for men who robbed Boone convenience store

By WBTV Web Staff | March 18, 2020 at 12:47 PM EDT - Updated March 18 at 12:47 PM

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - Boone police are asking the public’s help identifying two men who robbed a convenience store Monday night.

Police say the two men left the Circle K Gas Station, on State Farm Road, just before 11 p.m. with an undisclosed amount of money, beer, beef jerky and cigarettes.

Officers said one of the men showed a knife to the clerk. They left on foot.

Police reviewed video footage and determine the men spoke with a distinct Hispanic accent.

One was wearing a gray sweatshirt with black sleeves and hood, blue jeans with white fade marks on the front and back and boots. The second man was wearing a black zip-up jacket with a hood, and dark blue jeans. The hood was partially or fully lined in red.

A canvas of the area revealed that a white, possibly four-door vehicle was seen in the parking lot of a Kimberly Drive apartment complex, near the scene of the incident.

A witness observed a white male changing his shirt at this vehicle.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 828-268-6959 / 828-737-0125 or the Boone Police Department at 828-268-6900.

