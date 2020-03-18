2 people found dead inside townhome in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Officials found two people dead inside a townhome in Lancaster County Tuesday night.
The incident happened around 9 p.m.
Law enforcement officials found the two people while they were doing a welfare check, based on people not seeing people living in the townhome in Arlington subdivision of Indian Land, off Highway 160.
Authorities say there is no threat to public and officials are obtaining a search warrant to enter the home and investigate.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
