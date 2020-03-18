Panthers release veteran safety Eric Reid, reports say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Controversial safety Eric Reid, who played two seasons with the Carolina Panthers said farewell to the fans and City of Charlotte on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.
Media reports say the Panthers have released the 28-year-old who has played seven seasons in the National Football League.
Reid signed with the Panthers in 2018 to mixed fan reviews.
He was a key activist who knelt during the playing of the National Anthem to protest equal rights.
Reid played 29 games in two seasons with the Panthers.
He had 201 tackles, five sacks and one interception.
“Team saw him as a great culture fit. Ownership/management really liked him, all seemed well,” ESPN’s Jeff Darlington Tweeted. “Team decided to go a different way at safety in free agency.”
Reid released a statement on Twitter: “It’s been a pleasure Carolina! I enjoyed my time and the support I received from the fans, media, teammates and staff there will be remembered. Looking forward to furthering my career in another city!”
Darlington suggests that the Washington Redskins, coached by former Panthers head man Ron Rivera, is a possible destination for Reid.
“Ron Rivera really liked Eric Reid when they were together in Carolina, so the Redskins will be an obvious destination to watch, but the team already has a lot invested in the position with Landon Collins,” Darlington Tweeted.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.