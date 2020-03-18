No school does not mean no schoolwork in Lincoln County

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - In the parking lot outside of Battleground Elementary School in Lincolnton on Wednesday, teachers and staff were distributing food to parents in cars.
The food is available for all students, 18 years old and younger.
Parents also got something extra: school work to go home for the kids.
“We want the children to keep learning,” said kindergarten teacher Elaina Hovis.
Packets have been made detailing projects and studies for children to do at home during the school shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.
All students from kindergarten through 12th grade were included in the school’s efforts to keep studies going.
The packets varied from just a few pages for lower grades to an almost book-thick set of pages for the high schoolers.
The work is not required but officials hope students take advantage of it to maintain their skills during the break.
While the children are kept from the classrooms, teachers are not.
In fact, during the shutdown, teachers in Lincoln County have mandatory workdays.
If needed, they can take annual leave or sick days to stay out and could even bring their children in with them if they are having daycare issues.
Social distancing and ten-person rules will still apply.
Melissa Nance took her three children to school Wednesday and says, for now, the system is working with her.
“We have the flexibility to do what we need to do,” she said.
Even so, she hopes the two-week shutdown will not be extended and children can get back to their classrooms soon.
