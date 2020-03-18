2nd person tests positive for COVID-19 in Watauga County

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Health officials confirmed Wednesday that a second person has tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Watauga County.
This second person, officials say, was exposed to a person who had previously tested positive. The second person, as well as those who they have had close contact with are in quarantine.
“We have been preparing to see more positive cases of COVID-19 in our community and our staff and other agencies have been working to protect the public’s health," said Jennifer Greene, AppHealthCare Health Director. "We want to encourage the public to practice social distancing and take prevention measures like frequent handwashing, staying home when you’re sick, and keeping distance from others who are sick. Keeping our community healthy is our top priority, and we will work to keep the community informed.”
Watauga County officials are encouraging the public to call AppHealthCare or their local provider if they are ill and believe they may need care.
The news comes shortly after North Carolina officials said the total confirmed cases in the state jumped to 63. It is unclear whether that number includes the newest case from Watauga County.
Other counties with positive tests include: Mecklenburg, Wake, Forsyth, Johnston, Harnett, Chatham, Durham, Wayne, Craven, Onslow, Lincoln and Brunswick.
An order for North Carolina remains in place to keep mass gatherings to 100 people or less.
Gov. Roy Cooper issued and executive order Tuesday that closed bars and restaurants to dine-in customers. The order also unlocked unemployment benefits for those who lost, or lose, their job during the coronavirus outbreak.
