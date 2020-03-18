NCDMV suspending most road tests, closing 60 offices during coronavirus outbreak

The DMV will be closing about 60 offices that have the fewest examiner stations or have office setups that make it difficult to provide customers with the recommended space recommended by the CDC. Customers who have appointments at those offices are being contacted and will be given new appointments once those offices re-open. Affected employees will be re-assigned to help staff the more than 50 offices that are scheduled to remain open, or to assist at DMV customer service call centers.