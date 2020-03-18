NC leaders investigate price-gougers, say they have no plans to close grocery stores

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - As the number of positive coronavirus cases continues to rise in North Carolina, state officials say they have no plans to close grocery stores.
Price gouging, phishing scams and robo calls are among concerns circulating during the health crisis, and reports are currently being investigated, health officials said during a Wednesday afternoon press conference.
It is now illegal in the state of North Carolina for someone to sell a product at an excessive price, officials say.
State leaders say criminals are trying to steal money from the vulnerable. “We will act quickly and aggressively against any price gouger,” state officials said. “We have to go investigate each complaint to determine if it’s valid."
Reports of price-gouging over groceries, hand sanitizer and cleaning products are being investigated. Those who want to report a complaint regarding price-gouging can click here.
Increases in false promises and telemarketing have also been reported.
“I just got an email promising me a miracle cure,” a state official said, regarding the coronavirus. “There is no miracle cure.”
Residents can report robo calls to: 844-8-NOROBO.
“If you want to help – give money to the food bank, give money to the Red Cross,” health officials said, “you don’t want it [your money] lying in some criminal’s pocket.”
“We’ve been seeing a surge of non-emergency calls at our centers’ 911 stations,” emergency management officials said.
Residents with non-emergency coronavirus-related questions are asked to call 211. Callers will be rerouted based on their question, which may include food assistance and family support.
“The state has no plans to direct grocery stores to close,” state officials said, urging people to stop “stock-piling” groceries. “Try not to do panic-buying," Mike Sprayberry said.
“Stores are getting regular deliveries,” officials said, reiterating what Gov. Roy Cooper said in days prior. “Leave some for others, especially those who can’t afford to buy a lot of food all at once”
Another strong detail coming out of Wednesday’s briefing is that pregnant women are now included in the “high-risk” category for COVID-19, county health officials said. “Don’t go out,” Dr. Elizabeth Tilson with North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said. Pregnant women are urged to follow the same recommendation of others in the high-risk category.
“The vast majority of people are going to get through this,” Tilson said.
