Navigating the unemployment maze for newly laid off workers

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Governor Cooper’s order that closed dining rooms in restaurants and bars across North Carolina will likely result in thousands looking to get unemployment benefits. Recognizing that, Governor Cooper also announced an easing of some restrictions when it comes to getting those benefits.
Had it not been for some creative thinking on the part of the owner of the business, 18 workers at College BBQ in Salisbury might be unemployed. Beginning today the restaurant is delivery, take-out, or car hop only.
“It’s not a matter of doing a little bit of extra business," said owner James Owen. “At least we’re not getting nothing. We have to maintain enough to keep these guys working or we have to lay them off and let them draw unemployment. We’ve got to be fair to them.”
Empty parking lots and dark dining rooms mean 1000’s are looking for unemployment benefits. By one estimate, unemployment in the US could go as high as 20%.
In announcing the closure of dining rooms, Governor Cooper offered relaxed restrictions for those seeking unemployment in North Carolina.
The main points are that the unemployment waiting period is removed, the looking for work requirement removed, there are specific benefits for those who lose jobs due to covid19, employers won’t be held responsible for those benefits, and workers can apply online or by phone instead of in person.
The state web site has a special section dedicated to the changes and benefits related to coronavirus job losses https://des.nc.gov/need-help/covid-19-information
The College BBQ crew says they would rather keep the jobs they have, and if customers keep coming, maybe they’ll be able to do that.
“We do what we have to do and we just help each other," said customer Barbara Carter.
“Right now everything looks great, we’re doing a good business, but if that is not sustained then I’ve got to be fair to them and let them off so they can draw their unemployment, then I’m with nothing," Owen added.
