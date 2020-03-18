Murder suspect released from Cuyahoga County Jail because of coronavirus concerns; prosecutors say case is extremely unique

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In a case prosecutors say is extremely unique, a murder suspect was allowed to bond out of the Cuyahoga County Jail, because of concerns over the coronavirus.
This weekend, 19 News told you when officials started to speed up court cases in order to decrease the jail population.
A viewer contacted 19 News, concerned when he heard about the release of the murder suspect.
While the prosecutor’s office doesn’t believe the man is a threat to society now, victim advocates disagree.
Advocates like Bev Warnock is the executive director of the National Organization of Parents of Murdered Children.
“I don’t think it’s fair to the family of the son that has died,” she said. “I think it’s very unfair to them.”
Richard Lundy pleaded guilty to child abuse charges after severely injuring his 4-month-old child nearly 10 years ago.
Right before Lundy was released on probation last year, prosecutors say his son died because of the injuries Lundy inflicted in 2010.
We interviewed prosecutor Jennifer Driscoll when Lundy was re-arrested in December and charged with murder in the case.
“Ultimately, he needs to answer for the homicide he committed,” she said then.
Lundy had been in jail awaiting his new trial, until Saturday.
According to court documents, the 41-year-old was allowed to post a $5,000 bond, because of concerns over the coronavirus spreading to the prisoners.
“This is an effort to try to avoid a crisis within the county jail,” Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said.
Tuesday, Driscoll said even though Lundy is charged with a violent crime, they do not believe he’s a risk to the community.
“Are we thrilled? No. But are we satisfied that the public is kept safe? Yes. And, these circumstances are incredibly different than other circumstances,” she said.
Driscoll says Lundy is on an ankle monitor and living in a half-way house..
He turned himself in in December, so officials don’t see him as a flight risk.
“We know that he is being watched and he is being detained by the parole authority,” she said.
However, to Warnock, it’s still not fair.
“They’re giving him a break, and why should he get a break?” she said. “He can catch the coronavirus in the half way house just as much as in prison.”
Lundy’s trial is scheduled for July. If convicted, he could face a life sentence.
Driscoll recognizes that’s why it could be difficult for a family member to know he’s out of jail right now.
“I completely understand why you would be upset,” she said. “It always looks bad when it says ‘murderer set free’ but those aren’t the circumstances.”
Driscoll tells 19 News she doesn’t know of any other high level cases like this where someone was released on unique circumstances.
