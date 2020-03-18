Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

BOLTON, N.C. (AP) — Deputies in North Carolina say a large amount of blood was found in the backyard of a man who was later found dead in the woods. A news release from the Columbus County Sheriff's Office says 82-year-old Edward Davis was reported missing from his home in Bolton on Monday. Investigators say 23-year-old Tucker Rector was determined to be a person of interest and interviewed. Authorities say a search of Rector's home turned up vital pieces of evidence in the case. Davis' body was then found in the woods. Rector is charged with murder. It's unclear whether he had an attorney who could speak for him.