Inmate found dead in cell at Mecklenburg County Jail

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are investigating after an inmate was found dead inside his cell at the Mecklenburg County Jail.
The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the death of 45-year old Willie Frank Burks (PID # 465598), a resident housed at Detention Center – Central at 801 E. Fourth Street.
Officials say Burks was found unresponsive in his cell at approximately 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.
After CPR was performed by staff and first responders, Burks was taken to Atrium Hospital where he was pronounced dead at approximately 11:09 a.m.
“We are hurt, our staff is grieving, this is a very emotional time for our agency,” stated Sheriff McFadden, “I have personally spoken to Mr. Burks’ family regarding his passing and mourn with them during this difficult time.”
Burks has been in custody at Detention Center - Central since June 6, 2019 and was last seen “jovial and vibrant” according to staff.
Officials say there were no signs of foul play and no signs of a fever. The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) will conduct a thorough investigation as the medical examiner determines the cause of death.
