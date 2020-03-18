First person tests positive for coronavirus in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Health officials announced Gaston County’s first positive case of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus).
The patient was tested in Mecklenburg County and the result was reported to the Gaston Department of Health and Human Services.
Health officials say the person is doing well and is self-isolating at home.
“We realize a confirmed case in our community can cause alarm, but this is further proof we need to continue to comply with our social distancing directives and requests,” said Gaston DHHS Director Chris Dobbins. “As testing increases, we anticipate we will see more positive cases and I have never been more confident in our ability to track contacts and monitor individuals to slow the spread.”
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.