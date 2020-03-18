Good deed leads to $4 million for retired Shelby firefighter

SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) - Kenneth Crews, a retired Shelby fireman, proved that it pays to do good deeds.
Crews, who worked 32 years as a fireman, simply gave a friend a ride to work on Sunday.
That good deed led to a $4 million prize.
Crews said he often gives a friend who doesn’t drive a ride to work.
He said he usually turns down money for the ride, but because of the rainy weather his friend insisted that he take $60 for the help.
“He said, ‘Please, put it on a scratch-off, you might hit something today,’” Crews recalled his friend saying.
On the way home, Crews stopped by the Southern Store on South Lafayette Street in Shelby, took his friend’s advice, and bought three $20 Ruby Red 7s tickets. He found no prize on one ticket, a $30 prize on a second and $4 million on the third.
“Perfect timing and luck,” Crews said as he collected his prize at lottery headquarters on Monday. “Very exciting. I call it my three-year retirement payout. I retired three years ago.”
Crews had a choice of taking the prize as a 20-year annuity, getting $200,000 a year, or taking a lump sum of $2.4 million. He chose the lump sum and after state and federal withholdings took home $1,698,006.
He said he planned to use the money to build a new retirement home and help family members pay bills.
The Ruby Red 7s game started in January with four top prizes of $4 million. Two of those prizes remain to be claimed.
