Former Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis reuniting with Ron Rivera on Redskins

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Former Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis announced Tuesday that he is signing with the Washington Redskins and reuniting with his old head coach, Ron Rivera.
Davis, often known as “TD” is a three-time Pro Bowler with seven 100-tackle campaigns. Davis had been with the Panthers for 14 seasons and is at or near the top of many different all-time statistical categories for the franchise.
He spent the 2019 season with the Los Angeles Chargers and led the team in tackles with 112. The Chargers released Davis on March 13.
Davis is now reuniting with Ron Rivera, his coach during all three of his Pro Bowl seasons.
Rivera coached the Panthers the past nine seasons and took them to a Super Bowl before being fired in December. He was named as the head coach of the Redskins later that month.
