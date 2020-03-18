Foggy, cloudy Wednesday precedes big late-week warm-up

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Widespread dense fog this morning will only slowly lift and give way to mostly cloudy skies for the remainder of the day as highs reach the mid 60s this afternoon.
A passing shower or two is possible this evening into Thursday morning, however, this round of rain isn’t expected to heavy or steady at any point in time. Overnight lows will be quite mild again, only backing down to the upper 50s.
With the passage of warm front on Thursday, temperatures will soar into the upper 70s during the afternoon and warm further into the lower 80s Friday in advance of our next cold front.
As that front approaches late Friday into early Saturday, scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder enter the forecast before the system moves south Saturday evening leaving cooler air in its wake.
Saturday afternoon should dry out with temperatures cooling off a bit to the upper 60s to near 70° before chilly 50s return on Sunday. Most of Sunday should be dry, but rain chances will increase late in the day and continue into Monday before tapering down on Tuesday.
Hope you have a great hump day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
