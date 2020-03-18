First case of COVID-19 reported in Union County

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A person has tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Union County, officials confirmed Wednesday, marking the first case in the county.
The person who tested positive, whose name and location have not been released, is being monitored and following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) protocols, county officials say.
“We understand the community may be concerned by a positive for the virus close to home,” said Michelle Lancaster, Deputy County Manager and Human Services Agency Director. “Our Public Health team has anticipated further spread of the virus and has prepared for this situation. At this point, we strongly encourage residents to stay informed and take every precaution recommended by the CDC to limit exposure to, and spread of, this virus.”
Health officials are identifying any contacts the person may have had in an effort to limit the exposure to others. You can check for updates on the Union County COVID-19 web page here.
By Wednesday morning, at least 63 people had tested positive for COVID-19 in North Carolina, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. It is unclear whether that number includes the Union County case, three new cases announced in Mecklenburg County or a second case in Watauga County.
