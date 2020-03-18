Driver loses control, crashes pickup truck after being shot in Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - A driver lost control and crashed a pickup truck after being shot in Matthews Wednesday evening.
Matthews Police say a man in a red Chevrolet pickup truck was shot after an altercation in an intersection on Matthews Township Parkway,
Officers believe the driver of the truck lost control after he was shot, crashed into another vehicle, crossed the road, and came to rest against a building behind First Citizens Bank. The bank wasn’t involved.
The person shot was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The person in the other vehicle was taken to the hospital for treatment.
There’s no word on any other details about this shooting, how many people were involved, any possible suspects or arrests.
