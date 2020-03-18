Despite much sun, big warming trend this week!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The weather pattern will be an active one this week but not in the normal sense of the word. We’re not forecasting any big storm systems to traipse across the region this week, no washouts, no First Alert Days either. But a stationary front will keep the chances for scattered showers alive each and every day for the remainder of this week. But I emphasize, scattered light showers.
Beyond that, the real headline is the warming trend as we will see rapidly increasing temperatures for the second half of this week with Friday’s high taking a run at 80 degrees. And by the way, that also happens to be the first full day of Spring. But before you close the book on any more chilly air, not so fast. A cold front will also arrive at the end of the day Friday and that will send temperatures back down over the weekend with the chilliest day likely next Monday - exactly the same way we kicked off this week!
For you weekend warriors, again, while we can’t rule out a stray shower, by and large, this weekend looks mainly dry so keep your outdoor plans intact.
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
