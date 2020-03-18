Despite much sun, big warming trend this week!

Beyond that, the real headline is the warming trend as we will see rapidly increasing temperatures for the second half of this week with Friday’s high taking a run at 80 degrees. And by the way, that also happens to be the first full day of Spring. But before you close the book on any more chilly air, not so fast. A cold front will also arrive at the end of the day Friday and that will send temperatures back down over the weekend with the chilliest day likely next Monday - exactly the same way we kicked off this week!