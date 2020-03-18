Dale Earnhardt Jr., wife expecting second child

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Another Earnhardt is on its way.
Retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy announced on Instagram that they are expecting their second child.
Daughter Isla shared the exciting news Wednesday morning that she is going to be a big sister.
Amy Earnhardt posted a video of Isla telling the world the family is expecting another girl, and another one of a surprised Dale Earnhardt Jr. learning of the news.
Isla, the Earnhardt’s first child, was born in 2018.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.