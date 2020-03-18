Crime Stoppers: Police trying to identify two people wanted for McDonald’s theft

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are trying to identify two individuals wanted for stealing more than $1,000 from a McDonald’s restaurant in Charlotte.
The theft happened Saturday, March 7 at the McDonald’s on W. Sugar Creek Road in northeast Charlotte.
Surveillance video from inside of the business shows several people in the restaurant around 2 p.m.
“Both suspects entered the McDonald’s. Both suspects ordered food. They then stood by for several minutes and they observed a bag of money that as sitting on the counter,” said Detective Adrian Johnson from the CMPD Crime Stoppers.
Johnson said the register was being changed out and the store’s cash bag was left sitting on a counter. The surveillance video shows a man in a hooded sweatshirt walk behind the counter and grab the bag. The video shows the man then head towards the restaurant’s exit.
Johnson said it is unclear whether the incident was premeditated or a crime of opportunity.
“These may be everyday customers that come inside the store and see the daily routine of the victims which are the employees in the store so we’re not sure if this was planned or if it just happened just like it did that day,” said Johnson.
The detective said the two individuals who are believed to be connected to this crime were in another store the same day that the robbery took place. Police have surveillance images from a nearby business that clearly show the suspects’ faces.
“One of these suspects appears to have a birthmark or a burn mark under his left eye and we want people to take a good look at that and if you do know that suspect, we want you to call us,” said Johnson.
The detective hopes to find the suspects before they have a chance to target another business near W. Sugar Creek Road.
“We don’t want this to become a habit of them targeting all these businesses. These are very hardworking people in this area and they shouldn’t have to deal with situations like this with getting money taken from them,” said Johnson.
Police think the suspects could stand anywhere from 6’ to 6’5” and each may weigh around 180 pounds.
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.
